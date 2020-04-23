International

U.S. sees 1,738 new coronavirus deaths in 24 hours: Johns Hopkins

Kathleen Bennett, the 1500th patient recovered from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Ochsner Medical Center, is discharged from the hospital with a round of applause from the staff, in New Orleans, Louisiana, U.S., April 20, 2020 in this picture obtained from social media

The United States on Wednesday recorded 1,738 deaths from the coronavirus in the past 24 hours, a lower toll than the day before, according to a running tally by Johns Hopkins University.

The new deaths bring the total number of COVID-19 fatalities in the U.S. to 46,583 since the outbreak began there, by far the highest figures recorded by any country caught in the global pandemic.

