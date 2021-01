U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo cancels last trip abroad as concerns of violence grow

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo speaks at the National Press Club in Washington, DC, U.S. on January 12, 2021. | Photo Credit: Reuters

Washington

13 January 2021 05:30 IST

Officials said the cancellation of Mike Pompeo's trip was intended to support the transition and was not related to fears of violence

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has cancelled what would have been his final official trip abroad as concerns grow over potential violence at next week’s presidential inauguration, the State Department said on January 12.

Less than 18 hours after announcing that Mr. Pompeo would be travelling to Brussels this week to close out his tenure as America’s top diplomat, the department said it had pulled down all senior-level overseas travel, including the Secretary’s.

Spokeswoman Morgan Ortagus said the decision had been made to assist in the transition to the incoming Biden administration, which will assume office on January 20.

Since last week’s deadly assault on the U.S. Capitol by rioters encouraged by President Donald Trump, concerns have been raised about the security of Mr. Biden’s inauguration. Officials said the cancellation of Mr. Pompeo’s trip was intended to support the transition and was not related to fears of violence.

“The Department of State is well along in its transition efforts with President-elect Biden’s team,” Ms. Ortagus said in a statement.

“We are fully committed to the completion of a smooth and orderly transition process to be finalized over the next 8 days. Both the department and the President-elect’s team have been fully engaged for several weeks toward this end, and we are pleased with the level of cooperation and professionalism that has been displayed.” Mr. Pompeo, who was criticised for not immediately recognising Mr. Biden’s victory over Mr. Trump in November’s election, met last week with his designated successor, Antony Blinken, in what a State Department official described as a cordial meeting.

“We are expecting shortly a plan from the incoming administration identifying the career officials who will remain in positions of responsibility on an acting basis until the Senate confirmation process is complete for incoming officials,” Ms. Ortagus said in the statement.

“As a result, we are cancelling all planned travel this week, including the secretary’s trip to Europe.” The department’s most senior career diplomat, Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs David Hale, who is No. 3 in the hierarchy, is expected to serve as acting Secretary of State from noon on January 20 until Mr. Blinken is confirmed by the Senate.

The department had announced late Monday that Mr. Pompeo would visit Brussels on Wednesday and Thursday on his final trip abroad as America’s top diplomat. While there, Mr. Pompeo intended to meet NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg and Belgium’s Foreign Minister before returning to Washington.