U.S. Secret Service probe finds lack of diligence ahead of Trump rally shooting

The assassination attempt against Trump at the July 13 rally led to widespread criticism of the Secret Service and the resignation of its former director

Published - September 21, 2024 05:30 am IST - WASHINGTON

Reuters
Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump is surrounded by U.S. Secret Service agents at a campaign rally on July 13, 2024

Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump is surrounded by U.S. Secret Service agents at a campaign rally on July 13, 2024 | Photo Credit: AP

A U.S. Secret Service probe found communication gaps and a lack of diligence ahead of the July attempted assassination of Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump at a Butler, Pennsylvania rally.

"There was complacency on the part of" some agents "that led to a breach of security protocols," Acting Secret Service Director Ronald Rowe told reporters on Friday, adding that agency employees will be held accountable.

The assassination attempt against Trump at the July 13 rally led to widespread criticism of the Secret Service and the resignation of its former director. Critics raised concerns about how the suspect was able to access a nearby rooftop with a direct line of sight to where the former president was speaking.

Trump's ear was wounded, a rally attendee was killed and two others were wounded in the shooting. The Secret Service has since said it was "ashamed" of the security lapse.

Authorities are also probing a separate apparent assassination attempt against Trump in Florida on Sunday. In that case, the Secret Service caught the suspect and no shots were fired at Trump.

Mr. Rowe said that Trump was getting the same level of protection as President Joe Biden and Democratic presidential candidate Vice President Kamala Harris, his rival in the Nov. 5 election

