ADVERTISEMENT

U.S. says Russia’s Shoigu looking for weapons in North Korea

July 29, 2023 08:47 pm | Updated 08:47 pm IST - Brisbane, Australia

While in North Korea, Russia's Defence Minister Shoigu met the country’s leader Kim Jong Un, in what Pyongyang’s state media described as “a friendly talk”

AFP

Secretary of State Antony Blinken said that Russia is scrambling to buy arms from allies across the world. File | Photo Credit: AP

Secretary of State Antony Blinken on July 29 said that the United States believes Russia's Defence Minister is in North Korea to secure supplies of weapons to aid the stalled invasion of Ukraine.

Following Sergei Shoigu's arrival on a rare trip to Pyongyang, Mr. Blinken said that Russia is scrambling to buy arms from allies across the world.

Also Read | Russian and Chinese delegates join North Korean leader Kim at a parade showing his newest missiles

"I strongly doubt he's there on holiday," Mr. Blinken told reporters in Australia.

"We're seeing Russia desperately looking for support, for weapons, wherever it can find them to continue to prosecute its aggression against Ukraine," he said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

"We see that in North Korea, we see that as well with Iran, which has provided many drones to Russia that it's using to destroy civilian infrastructure and killed civilians in Ukraine."

While in North Korea, Mr. Shoigu met the country’s leader Kim Jong Un, in what Pyongyang’s state media described as “a friendly talk”.

Russia, a historic ally of North Korea, is one of a handful of nations with which Pyongyang maintains friendly relations.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US