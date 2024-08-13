GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

U.S. says ‘no involvement’ in ousting Sheikh Hasina

Sheikh Hasina’s son and former government adviser Sajeeb Wazed Joy had alleged that unidentified foreign forces supported the protests

Updated - August 13, 2024 10:37 pm IST

Published - August 13, 2024 10:36 pm IST - Washington

AFP
White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre speaks during the daily briefing at the White House in Washington, on August 12, 2024.

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre speaks during the daily briefing at the White House in Washington, on August 12, 2024. | Photo Credit: AP

The United States "had no involvement" in ousting Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, the White House said on Monday, describing the claim as "simply false."

Ms. Hasina, 76, quit as Prime Minister on August 5 after a student-led uprising against her government and fled by helicopter to longtime ally India.

Asked about allegations of U.S. interference, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said: "We have had no involvement at all."

"Any reports or rumors that the United States government was involved in these events is simply false," she told a press briefing.

"This is a choice for and by the Bangladeshi people. We believe that the Bangladeshi people should determine the future of the Bangladeshi government, and that's where we stand."

Bangladesh crisis: Murder case filed against Hasina; her party calls for Dhaka rally on August 15

Ms. Hasina's son and former government adviser Sajeeb Wazed Joy had alleged that unidentified foreign forces supported the protests, a claim for which he provided no evidence.

"I believe, at this point, it is from beyond Bangladesh," he said over the weekend.

"Only an intelligence agency would have the capability of smuggling and supplying weapons to protesters," said the U.S.-based Wazed.

In May, Ms. Hasina had alleged that a "white-skinned" foreign country was conspiring against her government after it was refused permission to build an airbase.

"Next time, they said, no election will be held in the country," she told a meeting of her then-ruling Awami League-led alliance, the Dhaka Tribune reported.

Sheikh Hasina calls upon supporters to pray at Bangabandhu Bhavan on August 15

"We liberated this country through a war. I do not want to gain power by renting or giving certain parts of my country to anyone," she was quoted as saying, claiming "the conspiracy is ongoing" without specifying which country was behind it.

The United States has generally had friendly relations with Bangladesh, with Hasina seen as a partner on a range of issues including shared concerns about Islamist extremism.

But Washington had been critical of what it saw as an undemocratic turn in Bangladesh and had previously restricted visas to Bangladeshis accused of undermining elections.

Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus has been sworn in as head of an interim government following the ousting of the autocratic Hasina.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.