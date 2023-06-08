U.S., Saudi urge repatriation of IS jihadists, funds for Iraq, Syria

June 08, 2023 09:29 pm | Updated 09:29 pm IST - Riyadh

The United States pledged $148 million on Thursday for stabilisation efforts in Iraq and Syria as it joined Saudi Arabia in urging Western states to repatriate foreign Islamic State group fighters and their relatives.

The announcement was made at a ministerial meeting of the international coalition against IS in Riyadh, which was co-hosted by Saudi Arabia and the United States with the aim of raising $601 million for a stabilisation fund.

"I'm announcing that the United States is committing $148.7 million to that fund," said U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, who kicked-off a three-day visit to Saudi Arabia on Tuesday.

"This support will meet critical needs that Syrians and Iraqis themselves have identified."

Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan said it was "disheartening and absolutely unacceptable" that some wealthy countries had not repatriated citizens who had travelled to Iraq and Syria to join IS.

"To those countries, you must step up, you must take your responsibility," said the top diplomat who held separate talks with French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna on the sidelines of the coalition meeting.

Ms. Colonna is expected in Doha later Thursday for a strategic dialogue session.

The "caliphate", which IS proclaimed across swathes of Iraq and Syria in 2014, was declared defeated in 2019 following counter-offensives in both Iraq and Syria.

Thousands of jihadists and their family members continue to be held in detention centres and informal camps where U.S. commanders have warned they could fuel an IS revival.

