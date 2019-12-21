U.S. sanctions companies building Russia’s gas pipeline to Germany

President Donald Trump on Friday signed off on U.S. sanctions against companies building a Russian natural gas pipeline to Germany that Congress fears will give the Kremlin dangerous leverage over European allies.

The sanctions, which are opposed by the European Union (EU), were included in a sprawling defence spending Bill Mr. Trump signed at a ceremony on Joint Base Andrews. They target companies building the nearly $11 billion Nord Stream 2 pipeline under the Baltic Sea with the aim of doubling deliveries of Russian natural gas to Germany.

U.S. lawmakers have warned that the pipeline would enrich a hostile Russian government and vastly increase President Vladimir Putin’s influence in Europe. Both houses of Congress overwhelmingly approved the sanctions, with the Senate voting on Tuesday to send the measure to Mr. Trump’s desk. Mr. Trump, who has been accused by Democratic opponents of being soft on Mr. Putin, had little choice but to give his approval.

Annual Pentagon Bill

The sanctions were inserted into a much wider $738 billion annual Pentagon funding Bill and, given the level of congressional support, a veto would likely have been overturned. The U.S. measures have angered Moscow and the EU, which says it should be able to decide its own energy policies.

Germany’s Foreign Minister Heiko Maas discussed the issue during a phone call Friday with U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, State Department spokeswoman Morgan Ortagus said. Mr. Pompeo expressed “strong opposition” to the project, Mr. Ortagus said in a statement.

The German-Russian Chamber of Commerce insisted last week that the pipeline was important for energy security and urged retaliatory sanctions against the United States if the Bill passes.