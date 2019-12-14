International

U.S. sanctions 2 Lebanese businessmen supporting Hezbollah

Lebanon's Hezbollah deputy leader Sheikh Naim Kassem speaks during an interview with Reuters in Beirut's suburbs, Lebanon November 22, 2019.

Lebanon's Hezbollah deputy leader Sheikh Naim Kassem speaks during an interview with Reuters in Beirut's suburbs, Lebanon November 22, 2019.   | Photo Credit: Reuters

more-in

Hezbollah’s deputy leader Sheikh Naim Qassem slammed the U.S. for interfering in Lebanon’s internal affairs.

The US government has imposed sanctions against two Lebanese businessmen, accusing them of providing financial support for Hezbollah.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said in a statement on Friday that Nazem Ahmad and Saleh Assi have provided financial support for Hezbollah through “illicit financial activities, including money laundering and tax evasion” for years, Xinhua news agency reported.

“We will continue to use all tools at our disposal to counter the threat Hezbollah poses to stability in Lebanon and in the Middle East,” Mr. Pompeo added.

According to a separate statement from the Treasury, all property and interests of the designated targets subject to US jurisdiction must be blocked.

Earlier this month, Hezbollah’s deputy leader Sheikh Naim Qassem slammed the U.S. for interfering in Lebanon’s internal affairs.

“Pompeo does not want Hezbollah to have a role in the coming government while the party represents part of the Lebanese population,” Mr. Qassem said.

The State Department designated Hezbollah as a Specially Designed Global Terrorist group in October 2001.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics International
unrest, conflicts and war
international relations
human interest
economic sanction
USA
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 14, 2019 9:37:11 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/international/us-sanctions-2-lebanese-businessmen-supporting-hezbollah/article30304391.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY