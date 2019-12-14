U.S. sanctions 2 Lebanese businessmen supporting Hezbollah

The US government has imposed sanctions against two Lebanese businessmen, accusing them of providing financial support for Hezbollah.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said in a statement on Friday that Nazem Ahmad and Saleh Assi have provided financial support for Hezbollah through “illicit financial activities, including money laundering and tax evasion” for years, Xinhua news agency reported.

“We will continue to use all tools at our disposal to counter the threat Hezbollah poses to stability in Lebanon and in the Middle East,” Mr. Pompeo added.

According to a separate statement from the Treasury, all property and interests of the designated targets subject to US jurisdiction must be blocked.

Earlier this month, Hezbollah’s deputy leader Sheikh Naim Qassem slammed the U.S. for interfering in Lebanon’s internal affairs.

“Pompeo does not want Hezbollah to have a role in the coming government while the party represents part of the Lebanese population,” Mr. Qassem said.

The State Department designated Hezbollah as a Specially Designed Global Terrorist group in October 2001.