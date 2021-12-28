U.S., Russia to hold talks in early January in Geneva

Moscow

28 December 2021 22:49 IST

Moscow and NATO representatives are also expected to meet on January 12

The United States and Russia will hold much-anticipated talks in early January on European security and the Ukraine conflict after Moscow demanded NATO halts its eastward expansion.

A spokesperson for the U.S. National Security Council said on condition of anonymity late on Monday that the talks with Russia will take place on January 10.

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov on Tuesday confirmed the date and said that the talks will take place in Geneva, where U.S. President Joe Biden and Russian leader Vladimir Putin met for their first summit in June.

Advertising

Advertising

“The United States looks forward to engaging with Russia,” the National Security Council spokesperson said.

Back to back meetings

“When we sit down to talk, Russia can put its concerns on the table and we will put our concerns on the table with Russia’s activities as well,” he said.

Moscow and NATO representatives are then expected to meet on January 12, while Russia and the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE), which includes the United States, will meet on January 13, the spokesperson added.

Also Read: G7 warns Russia of 'massive' consequences if Ukraine invaded

The January 10 meeting will be held as part of the Strategic Security Dialogue initiative launched by Mr. Biden and Mr. Putin at their June summit.

The NATO-Russia Council meeting and the talks between Moscow and the OSCE’s Permanent Council are slated to focus on Ukraine.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said that Moscow in the talks would take a “hard line” aimed at defending its interests and avoiding “concessions”.

There was no immediate word on who would represent the sides on January 10.