U.S.-Russia ties are at an impasse: Kremlin official

15 June 2021 22:00 IST

Biden and Putin will meet today

A top aide to Vladimir Putin said U.S.-Russia relations are at an “impasse” but this week’s summit with Joe Biden in Switzerland could help ease tensions.

Mr. Putin and Mr. Biden are to meet at a villa in Geneva on Wednesday with tensions high over a long list of disputes, from cyberattacks and election meddling to human rights violations.

“Russian-U.S. relations are now at an impasse, the situation is close to critical. Something needs to be done,” Yuri Ushakov, Mr. Putin’s foreign affairs adviser, told mediapersons ahead of the summit. “I view this meeting with practical optimism, but not much. It is a first meeting under difficult circumstances,” he said.

Ambassadors’ return

Mr. Ushakov said the Russian and U.S. ambassadors, who returned home this year amid tensions over sanctions, could go back to their posts immediately if the summit goes well. “It will be a tremendous achievement if the ambassadors return to work.”

Mr. Ushakov said the two leaders would discuss cybersecurity, climate change, the Arctic and regional conflicts, among other issues.