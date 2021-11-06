International

US, Russia, China having meaningful climate talks, says John Kerry

U.S. Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry. File photo   | Photo Credit: AFP

U.S. climate envoy John Kerry says American climate negotiators are having meaningful talks with their Russian and Chinese counterparts at the UN summit in Glasgow, Scotland.

Also Read
Smoke rises from chimneys of the Turow power plant located by the Turow lignite coal mine near the town of Bogatynia in Poland. File

COP26 summit | Countries pledge to phase out climate culprit coal

 

That's despite Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping skipping world leaders' current rounds of climate talks, a decision that sparked complaints from U.S. President Joe Biden when he attended a few days ago.

Mr. Kerry told reporters he came late to a Friday press conference because Americans had been talking with Russian officials at the summit on efforts to reduce pollution from methane, a potent climate-damaging gas.

Also Read
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres with Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the CoP26 UN Climate Summit in Glasgow, on November 1, 2021.

Modi, Johnson discuss enhanced cooperation on renewables and clean tech

 

“We were talking about how we might deal with methane, possibly work together,” Mr. Kerry said of Russians.

“And we're meeting with China here, and we've been talking for several days trying to figure out, is there common ground, as a way to try to move forward,” Mr. Kerry said.

“There's a sense of urgency.” Mr. Biden last weekend blamed Mr. Xi's and Mr. Putin's not “showing up” for lack of more progress at Group of 20 climate discussions on the eve of the summit. China is the world's largest current emitter of climate-wrecking fossil fuel emitters, the United States the second, and Russia in the top five.


Our code of editorial values

Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Nov 6, 2021 8:09:07 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/international/us-russia-china-having-meaningful-climate-talks-says-john-kerry/article37350424.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY