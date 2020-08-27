U.S. Republicans to propose smaller coronavirus stimulus bill, says CNBC

Republicans in the U.S. Congress are working on a narrow coronavirus stimulus bill that could be circulated to rank-and-file lawmakers as soon as this week, CNBC reported on Wednesday, citing sources.
For weeks now, Republicans and Democrats have been deadlocked over the size and shape of a fifth coronavirus-response bill, on top of the approximately $3 trillion already enacted into law.
A spokesman for Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, a Republican, had no comment.
In mid-May, the Democratic-controlled House of Representatives approved more than $3 trillion in additional aid to state and local governments, individuals, front-line medical workers and others in response to the coronavirus pandemic that has resulted in over 179,000 deaths in the United States alone.
McConnell responded earlier this month with a $1 trillion plan that focused largely on providing new limits on liability lawsuits for businesses and schools that reopen during the pandemic.
On Saturday, the House approved $25 billion in new aid for the U.S. Postal Service in a move that also would cancel a series of cost-cutting measures at the agency amid fears that they could hamper the delivery of mail-in ballots for the Nov. 3 presidential and congressional elections.
There has been speculation that the House bill could become a vehicle for approving a larger coronavirus bill if there was a bipartisan deal.
Currently, Congress is on a summer break until after the Sept. 7 Labor Day holiday.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath