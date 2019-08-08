International

U.S. removes travel restrictions on Pakistani diplomats

The removal of travel restrictions comes after Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan visited the U.S. last month, where he had lengthy meetings with U.S. President Donald Trump.

The removal of travel restrictions comes after Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan visited the U.S. last month, where he had lengthy meetings with U.S. President Donald Trump.   | Photo Credit: Reuters

more-in

Both countries had imposed movement limitations in May last year.

U.S. President Donald Trump’s administration has announced to remove travel restrictions placed on Pakistani diplomats based in America over a year ago, a media report said on Thursday.

Also Read
Pakistan’s Prime Minister Imran Khan shakes hands with U.S. President Donald Trump at the start of their meeting in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, U.S., July 22, 2019. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

A visit seeking to reset Pakistan-U.S. relations

 

The US State Department confirmed the development to The News International on Wednesday the travel controls were being removed from the Pakistani diplomatic personnel assigned to the Pakistan’s Embassy in Washington D.C. and their dependents.

The Department said: “The government of Pakistan has reciprocated with a similar measure in relation to our diplomatic personnel assigned to our Embassy and Consulates in Pakistan.

“Both sides are committed to a renewed effort to remove impediments on our respective diplomatic missions in line with international norms.”

The announcement comes after Prime Minister Imran Khan visited the U.S. last month, where he had lengthy meetings with President Trump and other high-level officials and discussed issues of mutual concern.

Both countries had imposed movement limitations in May last year.

Pakistani diplomats were asked not to travel outside of a 25-mile radius around the city without approval.

Support quality journalism - Subscribe to The Hindu Digital

Comments
Related Topics International
Pakistan
USA
diplomacy
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Aug 8, 2019 10:48:06 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/international/us-removes-travel-restrictions-on-pakistani-diplomats/article28875997.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY