U.S. recognises Venezuela’s Opposition candidate as President-elect months after the disputed election

The U.S. government recognised Venezuelan opposition candidate Edmundo González as the “President-elect” of the South American country on Tuesday (November 19, 2024), months after President Nicolas Maduro claimed to have won the July contest.

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken recognized Mr. González in a post on X in which he also demanded “respect for the will” of Venezuelan voters.

The administration of U.S. President Joe Biden had previously said Mr. González had earned the most votes in the disputed July 28 election, but had fallen short of acknowledging him as President-elect.

Venezuela’s National Electoral Council, which is stacked with Mr. Maduro loyalists, had declared Mr. Maduro as the election winner hours after polls closed. Unlike previous presidential elections, electoral authorities did not provide detailed vote counts.

But the opposition coalition collected tally sheets from 80% of the nation’s electronic voting machines and posted them online. González and opposition leader Maria Corina Machado said the voting records showed the former diplomat won the election with twice as many votes as Mr. Maduro.

“We deeply appreciate the recognition of the sovereign will of all Venezuelans,” Mr. González said in a post on X shortly after Mr. Blinken's statement Tuesday (November 19, 2024). “This gesture honors the desire for change of our people and the civic feat that we carried out together on July 28,” he added.

Mr. González left Venezuela in September for exile in Spain after a warrant was issued for his arrest in connection with an investigation into the publishing of the vote tally sheets.

The centralized press office of Venezuela's government did not immediately respond to a request for comment from The Associated Press.

Earlier in the week, Colombia’s President Gustavo Petro, who has friendly relations with Mr. Maduro, reversed his support for the July elections, calling the vote a “mistake.”

Mr. Petro spoke in an interview with Brazilian news outlet Globo News, which released excerpts online that Mr. Petro’s office shared Tuesday (November 19, 2024) on social media. Mr. Petro told the news outlet Monday (November 18, 2024) while visiting Brazil for the G20 summit that he initially was in favor of Venezuela holding the elections but that he later decided that the vote was not “free.”

“I think the elections were a mistake,” Mr. Petro said. His office did not immediately respond to a request for him to elaborate on the reasons for his change of heart.

Venezuela’s next presidential term begins January 10, 2025.

