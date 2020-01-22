U.S. ready to 'help' India, Pakistan on Kashmir: Trump

U.S. President Donald Trump said the United States was watching developments between India and Pakistan over Kashmir “very closely” and was prepared to help if necessary, but did not say how.

Speaking ahead of talks with Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum, Mr. Trump said trade and borders were both critical points for discussion, while Mr. Khan said that for him Afghanistan was the top priority.

“Trade is going to be of very, very paramount importance ... and we're working together on some borders, and we're talking about Kashmir in relation to what is going on with Pakistan and India. And if we can help we certainly will be helping,” he said.

“We've been watching that and following it very, very closely,” he added.

India maintains that Kashmir is a bilateral issue and no third party has any role in it. Pakistan has been trying to internationalise the Kashmir issue after India withdrew the special status of Jammu and Kashmir on August 5, but New Delhi has asserted the abrogation of Article 370 was its “internal matter.”

Mr. Khan, an international cricketer before turning to politics, said that while relations with India were important, the most pressing concern was Afghanistan.

“The main issue, of course, is Afghanistan because it concerns the U.S. and Pakistan,” he said. “Both of us are interested in peace there and an orderly transition in Afghanistan with talks with the Taliban and the government.”

Mr. Khan is one of at least three leaders Mr. Trump is scheduled to meet at Davos. The others include European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and Iraqi President Barham Salih.