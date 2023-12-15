ADVERTISEMENT

U.S. reaches H-1B cap for fiscal year 2024

December 15, 2023 11:11 am | Updated 11:26 am IST - Washington

The U.S. has received a sufficient number of petitions needed to reach a cap for the much-sought-after H-1B foreign work visas for the fiscal year 2024, a federal agency has announced.

The H-1B visa is a non-immigrant visa that allows U.S. companies to employ foreign workers in speciality occupations that require theoretical or technical expertise. Technology companies depend on it to hire tens of thousands of employees each year from countries like India and China.

ALSO READ
Ensure dependents of H-1B and H-4 visa holders are allowed to stay in America till a decision on renewal is taken, Guntur MP urges Union government

U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) in a statement on Thursday said it has received a sufficient number of petitions needed to reach the congressionally mandated 65,000 H-1B visa regular cap and the 20,000 H-1B visa U.S. advanced degree exemption, known as the master’s cap, for fiscal year 2024.

The U.S. federal government's fiscal year runs from October 1 to September 30.

“We will send non-selection notices to registrants through their online accounts over the next few days,” USCIS said.

USCIS said it will continue to accept and process petitions that are otherwise exempt from the cap.

Also read: Vivek Ramaswamy wants to end H-1B visa programme, calls it ‘indentured servitude’

Petitions filed for current H-1B workers who have been counted previously against the cap and who still retain their cap number are exempt from the FY 2024 H-1B cap.

The federal agency will continue to accept and process petitions filed to extend the amount of time a current H-1B worker may remain in the United States; change the terms of employment for current H-1B workers; allow current H-1B workers to change employers; and allow current H-1B workers to work concurrently in additional H-1B positions.

Related Topics

USA / India

