GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

U.S. reaches H-1B cap for fiscal year 2024

The H-1B visa is a non-immigrant visa that allows U.S. companies to employ foreign workers in speciality occupations that require theoretical or technical expertise

December 15, 2023 11:11 am | Updated 11:12 am IST - Washington

PTI
The U.S. has received a sufficient number of petitions needed to reach a cap for the much-sought-after H-1B foreign work visas for the fiscal year 2024

The U.S. has received a sufficient number of petitions needed to reach a cap for the much-sought-after H-1B foreign work visas for the fiscal year 2024 | Photo Credit: The Hindu

The U.S. has received a sufficient number of petitions needed to reach a cap for the much-sought-after H-1B foreign work visas for the fiscal year 2024, a federal agency has announced.

The H-1B visa is a non-immigrant visa that allows U.S. companies to employ foreign workers in speciality occupations that require theoretical or technical expertise. Technology companies depend on it to hire tens of thousands of employees each year from countries like India and China.

ALSO READ
Ensure dependents of H-1B and H-4 visa holders are allowed to stay in America till a decision on renewal is taken, Guntur MP urges Union government

U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) in a statement on Thursday said it has received a sufficient number of petitions needed to reach the congressionally mandated 65,000 H-1B visa regular cap and the 20,000 H-1B visa U.S. advanced degree exemption, known as the master’s cap, for fiscal year 2024.

The U.S. federal government's fiscal year runs from October 1 to September 30.

“We will send non-selection notices to registrants through their online accounts over the next few days,” USCIS said.

USCIS said it will continue to accept and process petitions that are otherwise exempt from the cap.

Also read: Vivek Ramaswamy wants to end H-1B visa programme, calls it ‘indentured servitude’

Petitions filed for current H-1B workers who have been counted previously against the cap and who still retain their cap number are exempt from the FY 2024 H-1B cap.

The federal agency will continue to accept and process petitions filed to extend the amount of time a current H-1B worker may remain in the United States; change the terms of employment for current H-1B workers; allow current H-1B workers to change employers; and allow current H-1B workers to work concurrently in additional H-1B positions.

Related Topics

USA / India

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.