U.S. pushes new peace effort, may withdraw all forces from Afghanistan after May 1: letter

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken. File.   | Photo Credit: AP

U.S. Secretary of StateAntony Blinken called for a 90-day reduction in violence inAfghanistan and a new United Nations-led peace effort as hewarned the United States could withdraw all forces after May 1,according to a letter to Afghan President Ashraf Ghani reportedby several news outlets Sunday.

The letter from Blinken was first published by TOLOnews, anAfghan news outlet, and confirmed by the New York Times. A StateDepartment spokeswoman declined to confirm the letter'sveracity, but said the United States has "not made any decisionsabout our force posture in Afghanistan after May 1. All optionsremain on the table."

