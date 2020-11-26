“U.S. presidential transition a fraught period”: expert

26 November 2020 21:29 IST

Weeks after the 2020 U.S. presidential election, the ferment Washington politics looks to be impacting the broader transition to a new arrangement in the federal government, owing to outgoing President Donald Trump’s refusal to concede power and perhaps also less-than-forthcoming cooperation from the bureaucracy. Professor Karen Hult of Virginia Polytechnic Institute and State University, and a board member of the White House Transition Project, spoke about the risks and opportunities within the opaque presidential transition process.

What are the different dimensions of the presidential transition process – in terms of budgets, personnel, infrastructure – and what challenges does it faces?

A presidential transition is always important because it is a time when the U.S. is moving the entire working Executive, including people in the White House, Cabinet members and executive branch departments and agencies. Those people are transitioning out of power, and a new group is coming in, and that is difficult to do for logistical reasons, but also because of policy differences. Transitions become more difficult, perhaps not surprisingly, when an incumbent president loses an election, as President Trump did in this case, and when the political parties are turning over, as also happened in this case. All of this make the transition of power fraught and risks conflict on both sides.

In the U.S. context, when a president leaves office, most of the White House staff that supports the president in policy debates and in structuring decision-making, also leaves with the president. The president also has about 4,000 appointees throughout the broad executive branch of government, including the Department of Defence, Department of the Treasury, Department of State, and so on. The new president has to be prepared for putting people in places in those positions, as well as figure out what it is that the current administration has been doing, what programmes are in place, and what challenges are there for the President-elect to take care of.

Do you think there might be institutional resistance to the transition? There was already a delay in the ascertainment of Mr. Biden’s election victory, by General Services Administration chief Emily Murphy.

By and large, this is driven by senior career civil servants, who do this as part of their professional lives repeatedly. Many of them take an oath on the Constitution, and they take that oath seriously. What this means is that in preparing the transition, they are prepared to do the best job they can to get the information available to the Biden team to work toward as smooth a transition as possible. Will there be resistance? Presumably, there will be in limited cases. Will there be some slow-walking or delaying of some kinds of activities and responses? Presumably, there will be, and we have had evidence of that in past transitions.

Are there any circumstances where this sort of obstructionism might compromise national security of the U.S.?

Certainly, that is possible. It is that kind of slowness, that kind of lapse of information being communicated, and then being communicated in credible ways, that could produce some issues related to national security, Homeland Security, and certainly with the logistics of moving forward with the vaccine. This is a very fraught period. Some have called this transition process in the U.S. the most perilous time in the shift of power.

Looking forward to how the Biden administration might work, do you think they will return to business as usual in terms of the Democratic Party values and agenda, or win broader acceptability they might pivot towards something else?

There will be at least two different streams. In terms of the legislative agenda, there will be there will be an effort to build small majorities in both houses of Congress. That means moving away from what some may view as standard Democratic values. Simultaneously, in terms of appointments within the larger executive, and actions that the President-elect takes, in terms of the executive order and other things that presidents can do administratively, there will be an effort to open up and follow the values that have been put forward by some on the Democratic side.

I would expect to see right away that there will be very quick movements to attempt to re-join the Paris accord, to at least work re-joining the Open Skies agreement, and to do a whole variety of things to reengage other parts of the world. I also think that a very strong signal has been sent by naming former Secretary of State John Kerry as the President's Special Envoy on Climate Change. That, to me is a poignant marker, both symbolically about presidential priorities, but probably in terms of early actions that the U.S.is poised to take.