US presidential race 2024: Key dates and events

Explore key dates and events for the US elections 2024. Some of these dates are subject to change.

December 22, 2023 11:58 am | Updated 11:59 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
Representative image

Representative image | Photo Credit: AFP

Former President Donald Trump leads a pack of six Republican candidates jostling to be their party’s presidential nominee for the 2024 election, while President Joe Biden faces little opposition in the Democratic Party. Here is a timeline of events related to the Nov. 5, 2024, election between Jan 01, 2024 and Inauguration Day in January 2025.

Mr. Trump was declared ineligible for the White House under the U.S. Constitution’s insurrection clause by the Colorado Supreme Court on December 20, 2023, removing him from the State’s primary ballot. The decision comes from a court that was appointed by Democratic governors which marks the first time in history that Section 3 of the 14th Amendment has been used to disqualify a presidential candidate.

Other candidates running for the 2024 presidential elections from the Republican party along with Mr. Trump are Indian American presidential candidate Nikki Haley, Indian-American businessman Vivek Ramaswamy.

Meanwhile, U.S. President Joe Biden is seen losing support globally and within the U.S. He has warned Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu that the country risked losing global support for its war against Hamas because of its “indiscriminate” bombing of Gaza.

In his most blunt remarks since the October 7 attack on Israel by Hamas, which provoked the current conflict, Biden told donors that Netanyahu needed to “change” his stance on a two-state solution for the Palestinians.

