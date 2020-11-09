U.S. presidential elections | Trump plans rallies to protest election

Announces teams to pursue recounts

U.S. President Donald Trump, who hasn’t conceded defeat to Joe Biden in the presidential election, is planning to hold rallies to build support for his challenge to the election results, campaign spokesman Tim Murtaugh has said.

Mr. Trump has no public events scheduled for Monday, and has not spoken in public since last Thursday.

Mr. Trump has launched an array of lawsuits to press claims of election fraud for which he has produced no evidence. State officials say they are not aware of any significant irregularities.

“The Biden selection by the Crooked Media is based on unlawful votes in PA, Mich, GA, Wisc, Nevada et al. We will prove it all,” Rudy Giuliani, Trump's personal lawyer and a former New York City mayor, said on Twitter early Monday.

The President will seek to back his accusations of voting fraud by highlighting obituaries of dead people that the campaign said had voted in the election, Mr. Murtaugh said. Mr. Trump also announced teams to pursue recounts in several States.

Although the states have yet to officially certify final election results, in keeping with normal practice, presidential candidates traditionally have recognized the independent analysis of major U.S. media and companies such as Edison Research, which called the election for the Democratic nominee, Mr. Biden on Saturday.