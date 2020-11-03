US Presidential Elections 2020 | Trends and results

03 November 2020 17:38 IST

U.S. voters are heading to polling stations to decide who will become the next President of the United States on Tuesday, November 3, 2020, with a choice of the two oldest candidates in the country’s history – 74-year-old incumbent Donald Trump, and Democrat Joe Biden, aged 77.

A large number of voters are likely to post in their ballot due to the coronavirus pandemic, meaning the result may not be known until days - if not weeks - later, and raises the prospect of a contested election due to alleged mail-in voting fraud.

Here is a responsive interactive graphic showing the results of the presidential election on a geographical map and a cartogram (i.e. with the size of the state reflecting the weight of the electoral college votes in that state). There is also a breakdown of the state-by-state results. The results update automatically on the day.