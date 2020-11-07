U.S. elections results reactions | 'We did it Joe'

07 November 2020 23:54 IST

Democratic party nominee Joe Biden sealed the victory after he claimed several key battleground states won by the Republican incumbent Donald Trump in 2016

Joe Biden on Saturday won the U.S. presidency over Donald Trump, TV networks projected on November 7 — a victory sealed after the Democrat claimed several key battleground states won by the Republican incumbent in 2016.

Joe Biden, 77, has been elected 46th President of the U.S., say American media reports.

Kamala Harris made history as the first Black woman elected as vice president of the United States, shattering barriers that have kept men - almost all of them white - entrenched at the highest levels of American politics for more than two centuries.

Here are the reactions:

Joe Biden

'I will be a President for all Americans'

“America, I’m honored that you have chosen me to lead our great country. The work ahead of us will be hard, but I promise you this: I will be a President for all Americans — whether you voted for me or not. I will keep the faith that you have placed in me," Mr Biden tweeted.

Kamala Harris

'We did it Joe'

Vice-President elect Kamala Harris tweeted a short video of her speaking to Mr Biden over the phone saying: "We dd it Joe. You're going to be the next Presdent of the United States.

Jill Biden

He will be a President for all of our families

Jill Biden, set to be the First Lady, tweeted this picture.

Barack Obama

'We're fortunate that Joe's got what it takes to be President'

Former US President Barack Obama, under whom Mr Biden served as Vice President for two terms, tweeted a statement congratulating Biden and Kamala Harris.

Hillary and Bill Clinton

'It's a history-making ticket, a repudiation of Trump, and a new page for America'

“America has spoken, and democracy has won. Now we have a President-Elect and Vice President-Elect who will serve all of us and bring us all together. Congratulations to Joe Biden and Kamala Harris on your momentous victory!" Bill Clinton, former US President, said in a tweet.

Hillary Clinton, who ran against Donald Trump in 2016, also tweeted: "The voters have spoken, and they have chosen @JoeBiden and @KamalaHarris to be our next president and vice president. It's a history-making ticket, a repudiation of Trump, and a new page for America. Thank you to everyone who helped make this happen. Onward, together."

Boris Johnson, UK Prime Minister

'The U.S. is our most important ally'

“Congratulations to Joe Biden on his election as President of the United States and to Kamala Harris on her historic achievement,” UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson said in a statement.

“The U.S. is our most important ally and I look forward to working closely together on our shared priorities, from climate change to trade and security.”

- Reuters

Rahul Gandhi

'Makes us proud that the first woman to serve as Vice President of the USA traces her roots to India'

“Congratulations to President-elect Joe Biden. I’m confident that he will unite America and provide it with a strong sense of direction,” Rahul Gandhi tweeted.

“Congratulations, Vice-President-elect @KamalaHarris! It makes us proud that the first woman to serve as Vice President of the USA traces her roots to India,” Gandhi said.

Justin Trudeau, Canadian Prime Minister

"On behalf of the Government of Canada, I congratulate Joe Biden and Kamala Harris on their election as the next President and Vice President of the United States of America. Canada and the United States enjoy an extraordinary relationship one that is unique on the world stage.”

“I look forward to working with President-elect Biden, Vice President-elect Harris, their administration, and the United States Congress as we tackle the world's greatest challenges together."

Emmanuel Macron, French President

“The Americans have chosen their President. Congratulations @JoeBiden and @KamalaHarris! We have a lot to do to overcome today's challenges. Let's work together!”

Angela Merkel, German Chancellor

“I look forward to future cooperation with President Biden. Our transatlantic friendship is irreplaceable if we are to master the great challenges of our time.”

Mehbooba Mufti, PDP leader

'Win gives hope that right wing extremism will be relegated to the pages of history'

“Congratulations to President-elect @JoeBiden & Vice President-elect @KamalaHarris. Their win gives hope to rest of the world that right wing extremism & those who sow division & hatred will sooner or later be relegated to the pages of history like Donald Trump," she tweeted.