U.S. Presidential Election 2024: Kamala Harris on AI and Big Tech 

Updated - July 22, 2024 05:12 pm IST

Published - July 22, 2024 04:29 pm IST

In a meeting with tech execs like Microsoft’s Satya Nadella, OpenAI’s Sam Altman and Alphabet’s Sundar Pichai, Harris warned that they have a “moral” obligation to guard against AI’s possible dangers

The Hindu Bureau

FILE PHOTO: As a VP, Harris has been particularly outspoken on artificial intelligence (AI).  | Photo Credit: Reuters

The U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris is potentially poised to become the Democratic presidential nominee in the November election. As VP, Harris has been particularly outspoken on artificial intelligence (AI). She warned against the “existential” threat of AI and said it could “endanger the very existence of humanity,” in a November 2023 address.

Also read | U.S. Presidential Elections 2024 LIVE updates: Joe Biden withdraws from presidential race

In a meeting with tech execs like Microsoft’s Satya Nadella, OpenAI’s Sam Altman and Alphabet’s Sundar Pichai, Harris warned that they have a “moral” obligation to guard against AI’s possible dangers. She backed an AI executive order from President Joe Biden that sought stronger protections for consumers, singling out AI-generated scam calls and the impacts of unlabelled AI-generated content.

Prior to joining the Biden administration, as California attorney general, Harris sued eBay over the ecommerce company’s anticompetitive hiring practices surrounding a no-poaching agreement with Intuit. The lawsuit led to a nearly $4 million settlement in 2014. 

J.D. Vance: Trump’s heir apparent

In a different lawsuit against Houzz, she compelled the startup to hire a chief privacy officer after allegations that the home design app had recorded sales calls without proper notification and consent.

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

She has also been at the forefront of curtailing distribution of pornography on social media, particularly “revenge porn,” a practice involving the posting of explicit photos without the subject’s consent. She took credit for a pressure campaign that led to Facebook, Google, Microsoft and others taking measures to remove certain explicit images.

(with inputs from Reuters)

