U.S. Presidential Election 2020 live | Polling opens in four eastern states

03 November 2020 17:29 IST

Trump vs. Biden reaches the grand finale as Americans head out to choose their next President.

Americans on Tuesday will decide who will occupy the White House for the next four years — incumbent President and Republican nominee Donald Trump or former Vice President and Democratic nominee Joe Biden — as the Election Day has finally arrived.

In one of the most polarising presidential races in U.S. history, citizens will also have to brave the COVID-19 pandemic threat before stepping out to exercise their franchise.

Here are the live updates (all times IST)

Advertising

Advertising

5.30 pm

Polls open in four States

Polls opened at 6:00 am (16:30 IST) in the eastern states of New York, New Jersey, Virginia, Connecticut and Maine.

But the first polling stations to open in the country were in two New Hampshire villages, Dixville Notch and Millsfield, starting at midnight.

A tiny hamlet of 12 residents in the middle of the forest, near the Canadian border, Dixville Notch has traditionally voted “first in the nation” since 1960.

The vote took minutes, as did the count: five votes for Biden, and none for Trump. - AFP

5.20 pm

Watch | Battleground USA: Inside the race to the White House

A video explainer on the 2020 U.S. Elections with The Hindu's U.S. Correspondent Sriram Lakshman

5.10 p.m.

The Hindu In Focus podcast | Will there be a result on November 3?

There is a chance — in fact, a large chance — that the hugely consequential United States Presidential Election 2020 may not be straightforward. A huge proportion of voters in the U.S. have opted for early voting and mail-in voting, and in different States in the U.S there are different rules for the counting of these votes. Over the last six months, President Trump has sought to claim on Twitter that mail-in voting would lead to voter fraud and the Republicans are likely to throw in legal challenges in several States. Taking us through the scenarios and analysing the situation for each campaign as we head into our election coverage is Narayan Lakshman, Associate Editor of The Hindu and former U.S. correspondent.

Read more

5pm

10 states to watch out for

President Donald Trump and Democratic challenger Joe Biden each has a path to win the White House. The former vice president is competitive in all the battleground states Trump carried in 2016, and has put a handful of traditional Republican states, including Georgia and Arizona, in play. Trump can win by defending a wide swath of territory he won in 2016, but his hopes for reelection are heavily dependent on the swing states of Florida and Pennsylvania.

Grab the binoculars and focus on these 10 states as election returns start rolling in:

Read more

4.50 pm

What to watch on Election Day in America

Election Day is finally here. Or at least what we still call Election Day, since nearly 100 million Americans had already cast ballots by Tuesday.

That’s the result of an election system that has been reshaped by the worst pandemic in a century, prompting many voters to take advantage of advance voting rather than head to polling places in person at a time when coronavirus cases are rising.

Here’s what to watch as the final votes for President Donald Trump and Democratic challenger Joe Biden are cast:

Read more

4.30 pm

Fearing poll-related violence, White House, U.S. businesses take additional security cover

Security has been tightened at the White House, major commercial avenues and shopping districts in the United States as officials feared street violence on election day.

Vital government installations are on high alert. The Secret Service has fortified the White House; a non-scalable high wall has been temporarily erected around the sprawling presidential complex ahead of the voting on Tuesday.

On election eve, contractors were seen busy boarding up major stores and businesses from New York and Boston in the north to southern Houston to Washington DC and Chicago in the east to San Francisco in the West.

Boarding is the commercial term used for installing wooden platforms as protective covers for windows, it includes other makeshift security measures.

Read more

4.20 pm

Judge rejects GOP effort to throw out 127,000 Houston votes

Demonstrator Gina Dusterhoft holds up a sign as she walks to join others standing across the street from the federal courthouse in Houston, Monday, Nov. 2, 2020, before a hearing in federal court involving drive-thru ballots cast in Harris County. | Photo Credit: AP

A federal judge on Monday rejected another last-ditch Republican effort to invalidate nearly 127,000 votes in Houston because the ballots were cast at drive-thru polling centres established during the pandemic.

The ruling came in response to a lawsuit by conservative GOP activists, who have filed a battery of court challenges over moves to expand voting options during the COVID-19 pandemic. The challenges have not involved Trump’s campaign.