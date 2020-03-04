U.S. Presidential Election 2020 | Michael Bloomberg drops out of Democratic race, endorses Joe Biden

Washington

The former Mayor of New York spent millions of dollars on his presidential run, but failed to win any of the 14 States on Super Tuesday.

U.S. media tycoon Michael Bloomberg said on Wednesday he was quitting the 2020 U.S. Democratic primary race and instead endorsing frontrunner Joe Biden for the White House after being snubbed by voters on Super Tuesday.

“Three months ago, I entered the race for President to defeat Donald Trump. Today, I am leaving the race for the same reason: to defeat Donald Trump — because it is clear to me that staying in would make achieving that goal more difficult,” he said in a statement.

