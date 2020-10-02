U.S. President Trump tests positive for COVID-19

President Trump and first lady Melania Trump were both tested after one of his close aides tested positive for the virus

U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday confirmed that he and first lady Melania Trump have tested positive for coronavirus.

"Tonight, @FLOTUS and I tested positive for COVID-19. We will begin our quarantine and recovery process immediately. We will get through this TOGETHER!," the President wrote on Twitter.

Mr. Trump had earlier announced that he will begin the quarantine process after his close aide Hope Hicks was tested positive for the virus.