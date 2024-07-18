ADVERTISEMENT

U.S. President Joe Biden tests positive for COVID-19 while campaigning in Las Vegas

Published - July 18, 2024 03:57 am IST - LAS VEGAS

AP

U.S. President Joe Biden during a stop in Las Vegas on July 17, 2024. | Photo Credit: AP

President Joe Biden has tested positive for the coronavirus, according to a speaker at the UnidosUS annual conference broadcast on the White House's YouTube channel.

Mr. Biden was slated to speak at the event in Las Vegas Wednesday afternoon as part of an effort to rally Hispanic voters ahead of the November election. Unidos U.S. President and CEO Janet Murguía told the guests that the president had sent his regrets and could not appear because he tested positive for the virus.

The president had previously been at the Original Lindo Michoacan restaurant in Las Vegas, where he was greeting diners and was scheduled to have an interview with Univision.

