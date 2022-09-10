World

U.S. President Joe Biden announces he will attend queen's funeral

President Joe Biden waves before boarding Air Force One at Columbus International Airport in Columbus, Ohio on Sep. 9, 2022, after attending a groundbreaking for a new Intel computer chip facility in New Albany, Ohio.

President Joe Biden waves before boarding Air Force One at Columbus International Airport in Columbus, Ohio on Sep. 9, 2022, after attending a groundbreaking for a new Intel computer chip facility in New Albany, Ohio. | Photo Credit: AP

U.S. President Joe Biden said on September 9 that he will attend the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II in Britain. “I don’t know the details yet, but I’ll be going,” he told reporters.

The date of the funeral has not been confirmed, but it is expected to take place in Westminster Abbey in London on September 19.

Mr. Biden said he had not yet spoken to the Queen’s son, King Charles III.

“I know him... I did not call him,” he said.

Mr. Biden spoke to media before boarding Air Force One at Columbus International Airport in Ohio, where he had been giving a speech.


