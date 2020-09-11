U.S. President Donald Trump rules out extension of TikTok deadline

US President Donald Trump on Thursday ruled out extending the September 15 deadline for Chinese video-sharing social networking platform TikTok to either change its ownership to an American company or shut it down.
In an executive order last month, Mr. Trump had set September 15 as the deadline for the Chinese app to either change its ownership to an American company or shut it down.
In the initial stages, Microsoft was said to be involved in negotiations with ByteDance, the Beijing-based internet technology company which owns TikTok.
“I’m not extending deadline, no. It’s September 15th. There will be no extension of the TikTok deadline,” Mr. Trump told reporters on Thursday.
“We’ll see what happens. It’ll either be closed up or they’ll sell it. So, we’ll either close up TikTok in this country for security reasons, or it’ll be sold,” Mr. Trump said in response to a question.
India was the first country to ban TikTok and more than 100 other Chinese mobile applications because of security reasons. Top US officials have praised India for the action and started the process of doing the same.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear reader,
We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Support Quality Journalism
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath