U.S. President Donald Trump proclaims Sunday as Wright Brothers Day

U.S. President Donald Trump on Saturday declared December 17 as ‘Wright Brothers Day’ to mark the 114th anniversary of the first airplane flight by Orville and Wilbur Wright.

It was on December 17, 1903, that a handcrafted biplane lifted off the soft sand of a windswept beach in Kitty Hawk, North Carolina, ushering in the age of aviation.

“The flight lasted a mere 12 seconds, and covered only 120 feet, but it changed the course of history,” Mr. Trump said in his proclamation.

“On Wright Brothers Day, we honour the two American pioneers from Dayton, Ohio, who first achieved powered flight, one of the most remarkable triumphs of the 20th century,” he said.

By a joint resolution approved on December 17, 1963, the Congress has designated December 17 of each year as ‘Wright Brothers Day’ and has authorised and requested the President to issue annually a proclamation inviting the people to observe that day with appropriate ceremonies and activities.

In his proclamation, Mr. Trump said the Wright brothers continue to motivate and inspire Americans, who never tire of exploration and innovation.

“This great American spirit can be found in the design of every new supersonic jet and next-generation unmanned aircraft,” Mr. Trump said.

“Their revolutionary legacy lives on in each airplane take-off and spacecraft launch. On Wright Brothers Day, we celebrate their extraordinary contribution to the strength and success of our nation,” he said.