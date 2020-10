Donald Trump may not be out of the woods but can go home, says Conley

Supporters of U.S. President Donald Trump show their support outside Walter Reed National Military Medical Centre in Bethesda, Maryland on October 5, 2020. | Photo Credit: AFP

WASHINGTON

06 October 2020 00:44 IST

U.S. President Donald Trump says he’s leaving hospital; White House hit by wave of infections

U.S. President Donald Trump has met or exceeded all standard hospital criteria to be discharged, and while he is not yet out of the woods, he is able to go home, his physician, Dr. Sean Conley, said on Monday.

“Over the past 24 hours... he's met or exceeded all standard hospital discharge criteria,” Dr. Conley told a news conference, saying it had been more than 72 hours since Mr. Trump's last fever and that his oxygen levels were normal.

“Though he may not entirely be out of the woods yet, the team and I agree that all our evaluations, and most importantly, his clinical status, support the president's safe return home, where he will be surrounded by world-class medical care 24/7,” said Dr. Conley.

Donald Trump says "don't afraid of Covid"

President Donald Trump said he felt “really good” and will leave a military hospital where he is being treated for COVID-19 later on Monday, despite a wave of infections that have hit his White House four weeks before the U.S. election.

Mr. Trump, who announced on Friday that he had tested positive for the coronavirus and was admitted to Walter Reed National Military Medical Centre outside Washington later that day, said he would leave the facility at 6:30 p.m. EDT (2230 GMT).

“I will be leaving the great Walter Reed Medical Centre today at 6:30 p.m. Feeling really good! Don’t be afraid of Covid. Don’t let it dominate your life. We have developed, under the Trump Administration, some really great drugs & knowledge. I feel better than I did 20 years ago!” he said on Twitter.

Mr. Trump, 74, was running a high fever and was given supplemental oxygen after his blood oxygen levels dropped on Friday, according to his White House physician, Dr. Sean P. Conley. Doctors have been treating him with a steroid, dexmethasone, that is normally used only in the most severe cases.

Dr. Conley is due to provide an update on the Republican president's condition at 3 p.m. EDT (1900 GMT), a White House official said.

Mr. Trump was reluctant to go the hospital last week and is eager to get out, a source familiar with the situation told Reuters earlier on Monday.