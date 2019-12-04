U.S. President calls Trudeau ‘two-faced’, cancels presser

U.S. President Donald Trump described Justin Trudeau as “two-faced” on Wednesday after the Canadian Prime Minister was caught on camera apparently mocking him. Mr. Trump also cancelled on Wednesday a planned final news conference.

“He’s two-faced,” Mr. Trump told reporters on the sidelines of the NATO summit, saying he had called out Mr. Trudeau on defence spending “and he’s not very happy about it”.

Mr. Trump was speaking before holding talks with German Chancellor Angela Merkel after the 29 leaders of NATO countries met in Watford, north of London.

“With Trudeau, he’s a nice guy. I find him to be a nice guy, but the truth is, I called him out on the fact that he’s not paying 2% and I guess he’s not very happy about it,” he said.

Mr. Trudeau was picked up by microphones at a Buckingham Palace reception for NATO leaders on Tuesday evening apparently laughing about an impromptu press conference Mr. Trump did earlier, saying, “You just watched his team’s jaw drop to the floor.”

Mr. Trump also cancelled a final press meeting. “When today's meetings are over, I will be heading back to Washington,” Mr. Trump tweeted.

The NATO leaders issued a joint statement, acknowledging the “challenges” presented by a rising China and vowing “stronger action” against terrorism.