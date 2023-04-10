ADVERTISEMENT

U.S. President Biden says he will run again in 2024

April 10, 2023 06:59 pm | Updated 07:18 pm IST - WASHINGTON

U.S. President Joe Biden has said he intends to be the Democratic candidate in 2024 but has not made a formal announcement

Reuters

U.S. President Joe Biden. File. | Photo Credit: Reuters

U.S. President Joe Biden said on April 10 he plans to run for reelection in 2024 but was not prepared to announce it yet.

"I plan on running ... but we're not prepared to announce it yet," Mr. Biden said in an interview with NBC's "Today" show before the White House Easter Egg Roll.

Also read | Donald Trump kicks off 2024 US elections bid with events in early voting states

Mr. Biden has said he intends to be the Democratic candidate in 2024 but has not made a formal announcement. Both Mr. Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris have said they will run together.

Top White House advisers are set to make final decisions on launching Mr. Biden’s re-election campaign, NBC News reported, citing several unidentified sources.

"The decision part is over, but he resents the pressure to have to announce what he’s already decided," one source familiar with the matter told NBC.

