International

U.S. praises Pakistan jailing of alleged mastermind of Mumbai attack

Alice G. Wells

Alice G. Wells  

more-in

Alice Wells was referring to Lashkar-e-Taiba, the militant group that both Washington and New Delhi hold responsible for the siege of the Indian financial capital that killed 166 people.

The United States on Wednesday praised Pakistan's jailing of the alleged mastermind of the 2008 Mumbai attack, a step long sought by Washington as well as India.

The conviction "of Hafiz Saeed and his associate is an important step forward -- both toward holding LeT accountable for its crimes, and for Pakistan in meeting its international commitments to combat terrorist financing," tweeted Alice Wells, the top US diplomat for South Asia.

She was referring to Lashkar-e-Taiba, the militant group that both Washington and New Delhi hold responsible for the siege of the Indian financial capital that killed 166 people.

LeT is the militant wing of the Jamaat-ud-Dawa Islamist charity led by Saeed.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics International
Mumbai terror attacks
terrorism (crime)
act of terror
USA
Pakistan
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Feb 13, 2020 8:04:22 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/international/us-praises-pakistan-jailing-of-alleged-mastermind-of-mumbai-attack/article30807296.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY