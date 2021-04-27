International

U.S. population rises by 7.4%, says Census Bureau

The Census Bureau says the population of the United States is 331,449,281. The 7.4% increase over the last decade is the second slowest ever.

The Census Bureau is releasing the first data from its 2020 headcount.

The release marks the official beginning of the once-a-decade redistricting battles.

The numbers released on Monday, along with more detailed data expected later this year, will be used by state legislatures or independent commissions to redraw political maps to account for shifts in population.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Apr 27, 2021 7:40:13 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/international/us-population-rises-by-74-says-census-bureau/article34419811.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY