U.S. plans to open embassy in South Pacific island nation of Vanuatu

April 01, 2023 05:42 am | Updated 04:49 am IST - WASHINGTON

Reuters

The U.S. Capitol dome and U.S. Senate in Washington. File | Photo Credit: Reuters

The U.S. plans to open an embassy in the South Pacific island nation of Vanuatu, the State Department said on March 31, as Washington seeks to counter China’s growing influence in the region.

“Consistent with the U.S. Indo-Pacific strategy, a permanent diplomatic presence in Vanuatu would allow the U.S. Government to deepen relationships with Ni-Vanuatu officials and society,” the department said in a statement.

The U.S. currently has diplomatic relations with Vanuatu, which has a population of 3,19,000 spread across 80 islands, but does not have an embassy.

