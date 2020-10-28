International

‘U.S. planning Male embassy’

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Wednesday that Washington will open an embassy in the Maldives for the first time, during a five-day Asia trip attempting to counterbalance the rise of China in the region.

“Getting this facility open won’t happen overnight but it’s worth it,” Mr. Pompeo told a news conference on an island resort near the archipelago’s capital Male.

“It’s the right thing to do. Your role here in the Indo-Pacific and in the international community is increasingly important,” he added.

