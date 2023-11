November 17, 2023 11:02 am | Updated 11:02 am IST - MANILA

The United States and the Philippines on November 17 signed a landmark deal that would allow Washington to export nuclear technology and material to Manila, which is exploring nuclear power in its bid to decarbonise and boost energy independence.

Philippines President Ferdinand Marcos Jr witnessed the signing between U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Philippines' Energy Secretary Raphael Lotilla.