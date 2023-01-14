U.S., Pakistan share longstanding defence partnership: U.S. Defence Secretary Austin

January 14, 2023 08:59 am | Updated 08:59 am IST - Washington

U.S. Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin on Friday congratulated General Asim Munir on his appointment as the Pakistan Army Chief, noting that the two countries have a long-standing defence partnership.

According to a Pentagon readout of the call, Mr. Austin congratulated General Munir on his appointment as the Chief of Army Staff and discussed areas of mutual interest as well as recent regional developments.

"Today I had the opportunity to congratulate General Asim Munir, Pakistan's newly appointed Chief of Army Staff," Mr. Austin said.

"The United States and Pakistan have a long-standing defence partnership and I look forward to working with General Munir," he said in a tweet.

