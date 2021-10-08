U.S., Pakistan officials hold talks on Afghanistan

Islamabad

08 October 2021 22:26 IST

United States and Pakistani officials are meeting on Friday amid a worsening relationship between the two countries as each nation searches for a way forward in Afghanistan under Taliban rule.

Pakistan has been pressing for greater engagement with the all-male, all-Taliban Cabinet in Kabul even as it shies away from any unilateral formal recognition. The South Asian country has urged Washington to release billions of dollars to the Taliban so that Afghanistan’s new rulers can pay salaries and avoid an economic meltdown.

U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman is meeting with the country's Army chief, Gen. Qamar Javed Bajwa. Ms. Sherman also met Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi and is to meet Prime Minister Imran Khan.