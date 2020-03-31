U.S. outlines plan for transition in Venezuela, sanctions relief

The U.S. is prepared to lift sanctions on Venezuela in support of a new proposal to form a transitional government representing allies of both Nicolas Maduro and opposition leader Juan Guaido, officials said.

The plan, which will be presented on Tuesday by Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, echoes a proposal made over the weekend by Mr. Guaidū that shows how growing concerns about the coronavirus, which threatens to overwhelm the South American country’s already collapsed health system and crippled economy, are reviving U.S. attempts to pull the military apart from Mr. Maduro.

What’s being dubbed the “Democratic Framework for Venezuela” would require Mr. Maduro and Mr. Guaidū to step aside and hand power to a five-member Council of State to govern the country until presidential and parliamentary elections can be held in late 2020, according to a written summary of the proposal.

Four of the members would be appointed by the opposition-controlled National Assembly that Mr. Guaidū heads. To draw buy-in from the ruling socialist party, a two-third majority would be required. The fifth member, who would serve as interim President until elections are held, would be named by the other council members. Neither Mr. Maduro nor Mr. Guaidū would be on the council.

Opposition leader Juan Guaidó. | Photo Credit: Fernando Llano

“The hope is that this setup promotes the selection of people who are very broadly respected and known as people who can work with the other side,” U.S. Special Representative for Venezuela Elliott Abrams told the AP in a preview of the plan. “Even people in the regime look at this and realize Maduro has to go, but the rest of us are being treated well and fairly.”

The plan also outlines for the first time U.S. requirements for lifting sanctions against Mr. Maduro, officials and the oil industry.

Those accused of grave human rights abuses and drug trafficking are not eligible for sanctions relief, individuals who are blacklisted because of the position they hold inside the Maduro government - such as members of the supreme court, electoral council and the rubber-stamp constitutional assembly - would benefit.

But for sanctions to vanish, U.S. Special Representative for Venezuela Elliott Abrams said the council would need to be functioning and all foreign military forces — from Cuba or Russia —would need to leave the country.

Still, any deal is unlikely to win Mr. Maduro’s support unless the issue of his future is addressed and he’s protected from the U.S. justice system, said David Smilde, a senior fellow at the Washington Office on Latin America.