U.S. official lauds Taiwan’s success against virus

Taipei

11 August 2020 03:37 IST

Secretary Azar meets President Tsai

A U.S. Cabinet member heaped praise on Taiwan’s democracy and its success in battling COVID-19 as he met the island’s leader on Monday. Health Secretary Alex Azar is in Taipei for a three-day visit billed as the highest level visit from the United States since it switched diplomatic recognition from the island to China in 1979.

On Monday morning, Mr. Azar met President Tsai Ing-wen. “Taiwan’s response to COVID-19 has been among the most successful in the world, and that is a tribute to the open, transparent, democratic nature of Taiwan’s society and culture,” Mr. Azar told Ms. Tsai.

Ms. Tsai thanked the U.S. for supporting its bid to be part of the World Health Organization (WHO), a body Beijing keeps the island frozen out of.

