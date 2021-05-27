U.S. NSA speaks with Afghan counterpart on peace process

India has been a hopeful partner for the U.S. in Afghanistan says Pentagon

The United Staates’ National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan spoke to his Afghan counterpart Hamdullah Mohib on Wednesday, May 26, 2021, during which they discussed the peace process among other issues, the White House said.

Also read: Editorial on India’s role in Afghanistan | Enter the peace process

During the call, Mr. Sullivan emphasised that the United States will remain deeply engaged with the government of Afghanistan and the Afghan people as US troops depart the country.

"He and Dr Mohib reaffirmed the enduring strength of the bilateral partnership and committed to continue to consult closely. Mr Sullivan outlined the US plans to continue security assistance to the Afghan National Defense and Security Forces, as well as civilian assistance to help the Afghan people," said Emily Horne, spokesperson of the National Security Council, White House.

The two officials agreed on the importance of the two governments continuing to work closely together in support of common objectives, including a negotiated political settlement that ends the war in Afghanistan, Ms. Horne said.

Mr. Sullivan underscored that the US will stand firmly with the Afghan people as they seek to achieve a durable and inclusive peace, she said.

Later in the day, Pentagon said India has been a hopeful partner for the U.S. in Afghanistan.

"India has been a hopeful partner in Afghanistan in terms of training and that kind of thing. Whether that continues, that is really for the Indian government to speak to, not for us to," Pentagon Press Secretary John Kirby told reporters at a news conference.