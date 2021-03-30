U.S. not yet ready to lift tariffs on China, says trade negotiator Tai

Duties aimed ‘to remedy unbalanced, unfair trade situation’.

President Joe Biden’s new trade negotiator has said the United States is not yet ready to lift tariffs on Chinese imports, but could be open to talks with Beijing.

U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai, whose appointment was confirmed earlier this month, told The Wall Street Journal she understood the levies were hitting some American companies and consumers, but they can also protect businesses.

In January 2020, then-president Donald Trump signed an accord between Beijing and Washington after a bruising trade battle that saw tariffs imposed by both sides.

“I have heard people say, ‘Please just take these tariffs off,’” the 47-year-old Ms. Tai told the WSJ in an interview published on Sunday.

But the former trade lawyer — whose parents were born in China — warned that suddenly axing the levies could harm the U.S. economy unless a policy reversal is “communicated in a way so that the actors in the economy can make adjustments.”

She said it was essential for “companies, traders, manufacturers or their workers” to be able to plan for the future.

Ms. Tai told the Journal that while she recognised the tariffs were taking a toll on some U.S. businesses, they had been imposed “to remedy an unbalanced and unfair trade situation.”