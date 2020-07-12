International

US Navy welcomes first Black female Tactical Aircraft pilot

Lt. j.g. Madeline Swegle

Lt. j.g. Madeline Swegle   | Photo Credit: Twitter/Naval Air Training

Lt. j.g. Madeline Swegle is set to receive the flight officer insignia known as the Wings of Gold later this month.

The U.S. Navy has welcomed its first Black female Tactical Aircraft pilot.

“MAKING HISTORY!” the U.S. Navy tweeted on Thursday in response to a post that Lt. j.g. Madeline Swegle had completed naval flight school and would later this month receive the flight officer insignia known as the Wings of Gold.

The Naval Air Training Command tweeted that Ms. Swegle is the Navy’s first known Black female TACAIR pilot.

 

According to Stars and Stripes, Ms. Swegle is from Burke, Virginia, and graduated from the U.S. Naval Academy in 2017.

Officials said she is assigned to the Redhawks of Training Squadron 21 in Kingsville, Texas.

Ms. Swegle’s milestone comes more than 45 years after Rosemary Mariner in 1974 became the first woman to fly a tactical fighter jet, according to news outlets.

