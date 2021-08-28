U.S. Navy ships in Taiwan Strait pose threat: China

Beijing

This comes after China conducted drills

China’s Defence Ministry protested on Saturday the passage of a U.S. Navy warship and Coast Guard cutter through the waters between China and Taiwan, a self-governing island claimed by China.

A statement posted on the Ministry’s website called the move provocative and said it shows that the U.S. is the biggest threat to peace and stability and creator of security risks in the 160-km wide Taiwan Strait.

“We express firm opposition and strong condemnation,” the statement said.

The USS Kidd guided-missile destroyer and Coast Guard cutter Munro sailed through the strait on Friday in international waters, the U.S. Navy said.

Such exercises are seen as a warning to China, which recently conducted drills near Taiwan and has not renounced the use of force if needed to bring the island under its control.

“The ships’ lawful transit through the Taiwan Strait demonstrates the U.S. commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific,” U.S. Navy’s Japan-based 7th Fleet said.