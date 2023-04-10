ADVERTISEMENT

U.S. Navy says guided-missile destroyer conducted navigational rights mission in South China Sea

April 10, 2023 08:29 am | Updated 08:54 am IST - Beijing

The announcement came as China's military simulated precision strikes against Taiwan around the island and growing tensions between China and the U.S.

Reuters

The United States Navy on April 10, 2023, said its USS guided-missile destroyer Milius conducted a navigational rights mission in the South China Sea. Image for representational purpose only. | Photo Credit: Reuters

The United States Navy said its USS guided-missile destroyer Milius asserted a navigational rights and freedoms mission in the South China Sea near the Spratly Islands on April 10.

The announcement came as China's military simulated precision strikes against Taiwan around the island and growing tensions between China and the U.S.

The U.S. Navy said the operation by the destroyer was consistent with international law.

“At the conclusion of the operation, USS Milius exited the excessive claim area and continued operations in the South China Sea,” a U.S. Navy statement said. “This freedom of navigation operation upheld the rights, freedoms and lawful uses of the sea.”

Last month, China and the U.S. sparred over the movement of the USS Milius, which China said entered its territorial waters in the South China Sea near the Paracel Islands.

China claims vast swathes of the area that overlap with exclusive economic zones of various countries, including the Philippines. Trillions of dollars in trade flow every year through the waterway.

Related Topics

USA / China

