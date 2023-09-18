U.S. National Security Adviser meets with Chinese Foreign Minister

September 18, 2023 03:32 am | Updated September 17, 2023 10:12 pm IST - WASHINGTON

White House National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan met with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi in Malta this weekend, a U.S. official said on Sunday, as the world's two largest economies seek to stabilise troubled relations.

Mr. Sullivan's meeting with Mr. Wang was the latest in a series of high-level discussions between U.S. and Chinese officials that could lay the groundwork for a meeting of President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping later this year.

Mr. Sullivan last met Mr. Wang in Vienna in May.

Mr. Biden this month expressed disappointment that Mr. Xi skipped a summit of Group of 20 leaders in India, but said he would "get to see him." The next likely opportunity for Mr. Biden to hold talks with Mr. Xi is an Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit in San Francisco in November.

U.S. Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo, Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen have travelled to China this year to ensure continued communication between the two countries amid tensions that flared after the U.S. military shot down a Chinese surveillance balloon that traveled over the United States.

Mr. Biden and Mr. Xi last met in 2022 on the sidelines of a G-20 summit on Indonesia's resort island of Bali.

