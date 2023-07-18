ADVERTISEMENT

U.S. national in North Korea custody after crossing inter-Korean border

July 18, 2023 04:09 pm | Updated 04:09 pm IST - SEOUL

The person was taking part in a tour to the Joint Security Area, the border village in the demilitarised zone

Reuters

UNC (United Nations Command) soldiers (R) and a South Korean soldier (L) stand guard before North Korea’s Panmon Hall (rear C) and the military demarcation line separating North and South Korea, at Panmunjom, in the Joint Security Area (JSA) of the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ). File. | Photo Credit: AFP

A U.S. national is likely to be in North Korean custody after crossing the inter-Korean border during a tour without approval, the U.N. Command said on Tuesday.

The person was taking part in a tour to the Joint Security Area, the border village in the demilitarised zone separating the two Koreas where soldiers from both sides stand guard.

"A U.S. National on a JSA orientation tour crossed, without authorization, the Military Demarcation Line into the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK)," the U.N. Command said on Twitter.

"We believe he is currently in DPRK custody and are working with our KPA counterparts to resolve this incident," it added, referring to North Korea's People's Army.

